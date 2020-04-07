William F. 'Bill' Dupuis

Born April 9, 1947 in Moriah Center, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Caul) Dupuis. He attended high school in Moriah and joined the U.S. Army where he worked as a Medic in Korea 1964-1966. After he returned from the military, Bill worked briefly for New York State Canal system followed by being employed as manager for Grand Union for a number of years. Before retiring, Bill enjoyed working at Gore Mt. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed busting the chops of friends and family. He particularly took pride in harassing his brothers and since he had six of them it was easy game. Bill enjoyed going to casinos, making donations and playing cards. He loved spending time at the Barking Spider and Basil and Wicks where I am sure there were many stories to tell. His favorite story was from Basil and Wicks; this is where he met his wife, Stephanie Rae Donahue. He would laugh and say that she made the mistake of sitting on the wrong stool. They fell in love and were married in 2012 and their beautiful twins, Savannah and Shelbie were born in 2013.