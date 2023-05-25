Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 18, 1950—May 23, 2023

GREENWICH — William E. Smith Jr., 73, a resident of Greenwich, sadly passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born on April 18, 1950, in White Plains, NY, to the late William, Sr. and Christine (Cameron) Smith.

Bill, lovingly known as Billy or Smitty, moved to Greenwich as a child and spent his life here. He graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to serve his country proudly, in the United States Navy.

Following his service in the Navy, Bill became a familiar face in the Greenwich community, serving in the U.S. Postal Service, until he retired.

Bill was loyal, generous, and honest, all qualities of a truly humble man. Bill absolutely loved to play golf; he was known to his grandchildren as “Golfing Grandpa.” He was a member of the Windy Hills Golf Course in Greenwich, where he played on average three to four times a week. Bill had a great group of friends who he enjoyed spending time with, on and off the golf course.

Bill loved his family and friends and one of his favorite things to do, was to watch his grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed reading mystery novels and watching old TV shows. Bill truly was a bright light, in the Greenwich community, and he will be missed but not forgotten.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Tammy (AJ) Wilkerson of IN; and grandsons: Ben and Adam Wilkerson; many special friends, and members of Windy Hill Golf Course.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate or the Greenwich Athletic Association, PO Box 93, Greenwich, NY 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.