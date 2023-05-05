March 8, 1936—May 3, 2023

WILTON — William E. Morgan, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital with his loved ones by his side.

He was born on March 8, 1936 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Edward John Morgan and Margaret (Taney) Morgan.

William was a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Wilton Highway Department for many years prior to retiring. He loved gardening, harness horses, garage sales, hunting, and country music. William was an active member of the Wilton Fire Department for sixty-seven years (1955-2022) where he served in many capacities, to name a few, the Chief for thirty years and also held the positions of District Commissioner, Assistant Chief, Captain, Lieutenant and lifetime member.

William is survived by his sons: William F. Morgan (Tammy), Edward Morgan of Saratoga Springs, NY, Anthony Morgan (Michele) of Wilton, NY; daughters: Amanda Walsh (Edward) of Halfmoon, NY, Christina Nickerson (Frederick) of Johnsonville, NY; grandchildren: Michael Morgan, Jr. (Dana), Edward Walsh, Jessica Johnson (Steve), Matthew Morgan, Christopher Nickerson (Friska), Joseph Morgan, Allison Morgan (Jonathan), Melanie McCormick; great-grandchildren: Alise Morgan, Taylor Morgan, Michael Morgan, Chance Walsh, Caden Morgan, Ava Morgan, Ella Morgan, Emily Morgan, Jacob Johnson, Logan Johnson, Emily Johnson, Brandi Lee Morgan, Addison Olivia Morgan, Trent Daniel Morgan; his beloved cat Stormy; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Morgan; sister, Elizabeth Harrington; son, Michael Morgan; companion, Doris Wilder.

Calling hours will be private on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the graveside service at 2:00 p.m. in Gurn Springs Cemetery, Wilton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William can be sent to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.