March 30, 1951 — April 11, 2020
FORT EDWARD — William E. Lundy, 69, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville.
Born on March 30, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James Lundy Sr. and Della Emily (Sessoms) Lundy.
Bill attended Queensbury and Hartford schools.
For many years Bill worked for Ahlstrom Kamyr in Glens Falls as a grounds keeper until his retirement. He also worked for Great Escape Lodge.
He enjoyed flower gardening, woodworking and working in his garage.
In 1986, Bill married Marie Gadrick and they spent 15 years together until her passing in 2001.
In addition to his parents and his wife, William was predeceased by his brother, James Lundy Jr.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Mary and Emily Lundy, Renee Lundy, Jolene Varney, William Lundy, and Mike and Chris Fish; 11 grandchildren; his nephew and nieces, Doug, Cindy and Amy Lundy.
Due to the current health pandemic, there will be no calling hours or public services.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
For online condolences and to view Bill’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
