Jan. 12, 1924—June 9, 2021

CORINTH — William E. Jeremias, 97, a longtime resident of Warren St., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Albany Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.

Born on Jan. 12, 1924 in New York City, he was the son of the late Julius and Anna Jeremias.

Bill attended Saratoga Springs High School.

He married Jean Doherty on August 21, 1973, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away April 8, 2002, following 28 years of marriage.

Bill joined the United States Army, serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater, and fought in battles on Russell Island, New Guinea and the Philippines, receiving several medals and ribbons for his valor and service.

Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 40 years until his retirement in 1985, and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

Bill was a former member of the Corinth Emergency Squad and the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 of Lake Luzerne.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife and going to his hunting camp in the Adirondacks.