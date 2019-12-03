WHITEHALL — William E. Dunbar passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville.
William was born in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Edward W. Dunbar and Alice M. Dunbar. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Dunbar and his sister, Elaine Dunbar.
William is survived by his mother, Alice Dunbar; his son, Todd Rushia; his granddaughter, Payton Rushia; his brother, John Dunbar; his wife, JoAnn; his sister, Donna Holcomb and her husband, Virgil; and many cousins, nieces and nephews who include Danny Ponianville, Jeffrey, Danny, Jenny and Jeremy Dunbar, and Charlotte Leonard, and his best friend, Miles Stevens.
He lived his entire life in the Whitehall area, working on a farm and then at Champlain Stone for many years. At his request, there will be no calling hours. He will be cremated and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
The family would like to thank The Haynes House of Hope for their care giving during his short stay. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice in Bill’s memory.
