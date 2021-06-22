July 12, 1950—June 18, 2021

QUEENSBURY — William E. Donahue, 70, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 12, 1950 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Daniel Donahue and Esther (Guy) Labruzzo.

Bill was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1968 and then went on to graduate from Plattsburgh State in 1972.

He served with the US Army and upon returning home went to work at General Electric in Fort Edward. Bill retired at the age of 62 as a fabricator. During his employment, he was very active in the Union; he held several positions and was a shop steward for many years.

Bill enjoyed going to movies, watching plays, doing crossword puzzles, was an avid reader and a was a fan of the New York Mets. He loved spending time with his family and their yearly vacations to the ocean.

On September 7, 1979, Bill married the love of his life, Ann Marie Cronin at St. Michael’s Church, South Glens Falls; they have continued to enjoy 41 years of loving marriage.