William E. Blood

Dec. 10, 1953 — Oct. 4, 2019

PUTNAM STATION — William E. Blood, 65, of Putnam Station, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga on Dec. 10, 1953, he was the son of the late Daniel Blood and Belva (Mercure) Blood, who survives him of Putnam Station.

Bill was a life long resident of Putnam Station. He started Bill Blood Construction in 1982. He went on to build many beautiful masterpieces and lifelong friendships along the way. Between his die-hard work ethic and always wanting to stay busy, he took on Billy Bobs Orchard with close friend Bob Lichtenstein. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time in the orchard, taking time to bring his grandchildren on tractor rides to the pumpkin patch and catching up with patrons who had come to pick apples. He loved that he could give that opportunity to the community. To unwind and relax, he spent much of his free time at his beloved Lake Champlain property, affectionately named “Blood’s Point.”

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan; his mother, Belva; daughters, Kristie and Katie and their husbands, Mark and Joel; his grandchildren, Reid (Bub), Dayton (Buddy Boy), Faith (Princess) and Levi (Smiles); several dear cousins; his best friend, Larry Bryant and his wife and goddaughter, Martha and Lizzy; and two sisters, Bonnie and Betsy and their families.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Putnam United Presbyterian Church.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to The Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave., Burlington, Vermont 05401.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Oct 7
Visitation
Monday, October 7, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St.
Ticonderoga, NY 12883
Oct 8
Service
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
12:00PM
Putnam United Presbyterian Church
365 County Route 2
Putnam Station, NY 12861
