William Drumm

April 1, 1968 - May 11, 2022

WINTER HAVEN, FL — William Drumm, a retired New York State Corrections Officer of 25 years and a diehard Red Sox fan passed away peacefully at the age of 54 on May 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He enjoyed fishing on the lake with his brother, traveling around the world with his partner Debbie, and spending many hunting seasons at camp with his buddies. Bill looked forward to the friendly competition that often arose when the Red Sox played the Yankees.

He honed his woodworking skills and made gifts for those he loved. In recent years Bill has learned to love the game of golf and oil painting.

Bill will be missed greatly by his partner in life Debbie Curcio; and his brother Michael Drumm (Darlene Drumm). He leaves behind many children that loved him, including: Miranda Wager (Lanse Wager), Matthew Drumm, Megan Judway, and Noah Drumm. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Keagan Wager, Liam Wager, Nolan Wager who brought so much joy to his life. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and others family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.