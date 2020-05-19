William Donovan Toscano

Bill was one of Mr. Rogers’ Helpers. He loved to volunteer for the Special Olympics and took great delight in raising money through the Polar Plunge; he and his team Agni Dentati raised more than $50,000 over 7 years, and served on several Special Olympics committees, including the Plunge and Games planning committees.

As Liam St. Liam, Bill was a much beloved member of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), a historical research and recreation group. Although the SCA does do serious historical research and experimentation, Liam was more of a T-Tunic over his Tevas and Hawaiian shorts kind of guy. You could usually find him helping to run tournaments, feeding people, singing around a campfire or situated at the gate greeting newcomers with an enormous smile. His mutant super power was the ability to make shy, awkward newcomers feel welcome, “He was as if a hug had been made into a person,” recalls one member. “Liam was everyone’s long lost best friend,” recalls another.

He is survived by his wife, Allison Hewett; his bestest friend Sara Collins; his daughter and son-in-law Theresa and Michael Barcelona, his grandchildren, Abigail and Alexander; his daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Carl Spaulding; Theresa and Nicole’s mother, Mary-Ellen Hurd; his sister and brother-in-law Rosemary and John Wisniewski, and their children, Brooks, Jack and Anna.