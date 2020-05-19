March 1959 — May 13, 2020
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — William Donovan Toscano, known to one set of friends as Bill and the other, much more eclectic set, as Liam St. Liam, passed away from the COVID-19 virus on May 13, 2020 in Framingham Massachusetts.
Bill was born in Westerly, Rhode Island in March 1959 to Anna B. and John L. Toscano. He graduated from Westerly High School in 1977. There, he managed the football team, and gained the nickname “Tusky.” He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. At URI, he was the editor in chief of the “Good 5-Cent Cigar,” and a member of the Rho Iota chapter of Zeta Beta Tau. He earned his Master of Arts in teaching from Connecticut College in 1991. Bill taught at Sacred Heart School, Ledyard High School, and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. His newspaper family included the Norwich Bulletin, the New London Day, Manchester Newspapers, and The (Glens Falls) Post-Star.
Bill spent his entire life writing and documenting the world around him. From his photography, to his almost 40 years in the newspaper industry, to his nearly 20 years as a history teacher. Bill’s joy infused everything he did. In his own words, “I have, umm, a bubbly personality. I am friendly and loud and round. If I am around, people know. Hard to miss. Kind of like, say, a hurricane.”
Bill was one of Mr. Rogers’ Helpers. He loved to volunteer for the Special Olympics and took great delight in raising money through the Polar Plunge; he and his team Agni Dentati raised more than $50,000 over 7 years, and served on several Special Olympics committees, including the Plunge and Games planning committees.
As Liam St. Liam, Bill was a much beloved member of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), a historical research and recreation group. Although the SCA does do serious historical research and experimentation, Liam was more of a T-Tunic over his Tevas and Hawaiian shorts kind of guy. You could usually find him helping to run tournaments, feeding people, singing around a campfire or situated at the gate greeting newcomers with an enormous smile. His mutant super power was the ability to make shy, awkward newcomers feel welcome, “He was as if a hug had been made into a person,” recalls one member. “Liam was everyone’s long lost best friend,” recalls another.
He is survived by his wife, Allison Hewett; his bestest friend Sara Collins; his daughter and son-in-law Theresa and Michael Barcelona, his grandchildren, Abigail and Alexander; his daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Carl Spaulding; Theresa and Nicole’s mother, Mary-Ellen Hurd; his sister and brother-in-law Rosemary and John Wisniewski, and their children, Brooks, Jack and Anna.
An in person memorial service will be held in March 2021, sometime after COVID-19 stops threatening to take away the people we love. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, we recommend the Special Olympics, GLSEN, or 100KfromtheSCA.
If Bill had been writing this obit, he would have done so with a beer in one hand, the DropKick Murphys on the radio and a Red Sox cap jammed down on his head. He is deeply, deeply missed.
