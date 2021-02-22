Sept. 10, 1933—Feb. 20, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — William David Waite passed away quietly, just as he preferred to live his life, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to join those who had previously known and loved him. Bill was a person who was committed and loyal husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to those who took the time to know and understand his independent nature.

Bill was born September 10, 1933 in Oneonta, NY the son of the late Stephen Ernest Waite and Elizabeth King Waite. Having been raised in Cambridge, NY and graduating from Cambridge Central School in 1951, he later resided in Windsor, VT and Claremont, NH, returning to Cambridge upon retirement in 1997. Upon graduating from Albany Business College in 1953, he served three years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Bill’s career was in banking, having been employed with State Loan and Finance, City Bank & Trust of Claremont and Connecticut River Bank in Charlestown, NH. He was one of the original founders of the Cambridge Saddle Club, a member of the Salem Fish & Game Club in Salem, NY and the Coon Hunter’s Association in Windsor, VT.