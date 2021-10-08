William D. Figlozzi

Bill volunteered generously to support the Cambridge community in other ways. He chaired the board of directors of the Mary McClellan Foundation, which awards grants to local health-related organizations; served on numerous committees of the Cambridge Food Coop; and was treasurer of the Easton Friends Meeting (Quakers) for many years. He was also a longtime supporter of Hubbard Hall, and a founding member of a French language group that has been meeting weekly for more than 25 years. Bill greatly enjoyed volunteering at several Battenkill bicycle races, and was himself a familiar sight biking to and around the village.

In his personal life, Bill was an outstanding husband and father who loved, supported and celebrated his wife and children. He enjoyed family vacations and always returned home inspired to sharpen his skills in caring for the land, building stone walls and growing flower and vegetable gardens.