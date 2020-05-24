William "Coach Bill" Anderson, Jr.

After six years in the MLB and Independent League and having suffered numerous arm injuries, he returned home to Queensbury. His son, Kolby Daniel, was born in 2002. Bill always acknowledged that Kolby was his greatest achievement and contribution to this world. Bill was drawn to the baseball fields again and became a beloved instructor and coach. He shared his passion and knowledge of the game, but most importantly, he taught proper mechanics and contributed to the development of hundreds of players throughout the region. He was especially proud of coaching the Upstate Warriors who played week-long tournaments in Dreams Park, Cooperstown. His son, Kolby (and stepsons, Noah and Asa) were among the many players who enjoyed this historic baseball experience.

BA25 will forever be in our hearts and on our fields. Wherever we may swing our bats, throw or frame a pitch, we will hear his words of instruction and feel his passion. He loved playing the game, but he loved teaching it even more. Coach Anderson, you will be dearly missed by so many players and fans.

Off the field, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, including beach vacations, camping, attending concerts, movies, BBQ’s and fires in the backyard. He was an avid history buff who visited many historical sites and landmarks.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Connie and William Anderson, Sr.