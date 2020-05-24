William "Coach Bill" Anderson, Jr.

Sept. 23, 1970 — May 13, 2020
QUEENSBURY — William Anderson, Jr. died unexpectedly on May 13, 2020 at his home at the age of 49. Bill was born September 23, 1970 in Glens Falls and was the son of Connie and William Anderson, Sr.
Growing up in a military family Bill traveled during his early years settling in Queensbury with his mother and sister in 1982. Bill graduated from Queensbury High School in 1989 where he will be remembered for his outstanding athletic career in baseball and the many state records that still stand today. His numerous accomplishments as a pitcher included most shut outs in a single season (13), best all-time ERA (0.0) and a perfect game with 19 strikeouts in 1988.
Recruited by many Division I colleges, Bill chose George Washington University where he played baseball and earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He received many college athletic achievements including being named to the First Team of the All-Atlantic 10 team, All-Atlantic 10 League Right-handed pitcher of the year in 1990 and 1994, and GW’s Most Valuable Player and Most Outstanding Senior Athlete.
In 1994, Bill was drafted as a free agent to the MLB by the San Diego Padres. While playing for the minor league affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, he played an integral role in winning the California League World Series and was named MVP of the Series.
After six years in the MLB and Independent League and having suffered numerous arm injuries, he returned home to Queensbury. His son, Kolby Daniel, was born in 2002. Bill always acknowledged that Kolby was his greatest achievement and contribution to this world. Bill was drawn to the baseball fields again and became a beloved instructor and coach. He shared his passion and knowledge of the game, but most importantly, he taught proper mechanics and contributed to the development of hundreds of players throughout the region. He was especially proud of coaching the Upstate Warriors who played week-long tournaments in Dreams Park, Cooperstown. His son, Kolby (and stepsons, Noah and Asa) were among the many players who enjoyed this historic baseball experience.
BA25 will forever be in our hearts and on our fields. Wherever we may swing our bats, throw or frame a pitch, we will hear his words of instruction and feel his passion. He loved playing the game, but he loved teaching it even more. Coach Anderson, you will be dearly missed by so many players and fans.
Off the field, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, including beach vacations, camping, attending concerts, movies, BBQ’s and fires in the backyard. He was an avid history buff who visited many historical sites and landmarks.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Connie and William Anderson, Sr.
His memories will be kept alive and cherished by his son, Kolby; his fiancée and partner, Kelly Edwards; his step-children, Aaron, Nate, Abby, Noah and Asa; his sister, Judy Anderson-Mattison; his younger brother, Christopher Anderson; his nephews, Keith, Alex and Jacob Mattison; friends, coaches, teammates and many players around the region who called him, “Coach”.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or service. A celebration of Coach Anderson’s life will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Those who wish to leave a condolence to the family may do so by visiting our website www.sbfuneralhome.com
