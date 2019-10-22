Jan. 22, 1938 — Oct. 19, 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — William Christian Mohr passed away on Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 81.
Bill was born on Jan. 22, 1938 at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, to William Mohr and Anna Lorenz Mohr.
He was married to his love, Arlene Nollman Mohr on Oct. 1, 1960, at Van Wyck Congregational Church, Richmond Hill, Queens. He and Arlene later moved to Lake Luzerne, where they were the owners and operators of Lake Vanare Cabins from 1972 to 1996.
Bill loved to travel, especially to Cable Beach, Nassau, Bahamas. He also loved cars and rebuilt a Morgan with his son, Chris. Bill was a proud 1955 graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School. Shortly thereafter, he started working for the naval architectural firm of Gibbs & Cox. Bill spent the rest of his career working for IBM from 1962 until his retirement in 1992. Bill enjoyed serving others and was a member of the Hadley-Luzerne Lions Club and the National Guard.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Laura Mohr Benton and Jon Benton of Glen Allen, Virginia; his son and daughter-in-law, Christian V. Mohr and Amanda Mohr of Queensbury; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Private interment will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
