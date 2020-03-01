William Chenier
April 14, 1951 — Feb. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY — William Chenier, 68, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Born on April 14, 1951 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Francis and Theresa (Daley) Chenier.

Bill was affectionately known by his family and friends as Weezer and Crazy Bill, he loved a good joke and had fun teasing.

He was a heart and kidney transplant recipient and remained active with Donate Life America. He always had a positive outlook and upbeat attitude despite health conditions.

Bill spent his time cooking in numerous restaurants around the area but most of all he loved entertaining family and friends for a meal.

He was a proud Eagle Scout, was involved in the B.P.O.E. Lodge #81, Glens Falls, an avid golfer and cared for beautiful gardens with his wife, Andrea at their home.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his younger brother, John and his two sons, William (Billy) and Scott Chenier.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea; his sisters, Betty and Joan; his brother, Jim; grandchildren, Amanda, Kaitlin, Mabel, Logan, Zach, Lucas and Brandon Chenier; his many nieces and nephews also survive him.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.

Thanks to Donate Life America; Bill was able to spend 8 ½ more years with family and friends. So to thank this wonderful organization, donations in Bill’s memory may be made directly to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, Virginia 23219.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

