William Charles Kuba

He was a 1986 graduate of Argyle School District and made his family very proud as Valedictorian. He made a tour of colleges including RIT, and Adirondack Community College where he met his love, Danielle. He ultimately settled into and graduated from SUNY New Paltz with a Degree in Electrical Engineering with a concentration in Computer Science in 1992. It was there that he became a beloved brother of Sigma Beta Chi Fraternity, forging lifelong friendships and creating many incredible memories, some of which will always stay amongst the Brotherhood.

Bill spent several summers working at Camp Wilton Summer Camp for Developmentally Disabled Adults. It was a job he loved so much that he returned every summer from 1986-1993, touching so many lives with joy, love, and laughter—he gave his whole heart to the campers, Willingly and With Love. After graduating from college, he continued his work with people with disabilities until he landed his first tech job at GE as a Help Desk Technician. He happily spent the bulk of his career (1996-2013) at First Albany Corporation (Broadpoint/Gleacher) moving from Help Desk Technician, all the way up to Director of Infrastructure and Technology until the company closed. Not only was he a brilliant IT Professional, but his ability to connect with people and create strong relationships made him one of a kind. He had a gift of relating to everyone he came into contact with and was loved by his team. Bill began his own IT consulting company, Kindred Consulting, and worked many jobs small and large. He spent several years working on IT jobs for the State, mentoring and training his employees who grew to love him as family. He most recently worked in the IT Department of Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY.