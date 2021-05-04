Sept. 26, 1967—April 30, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — It is with the deepest sorrow imaginable that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, and brother, William Charles Kuba, too soon and unexpectedly, of heart failure on April 30, 2021. To say we are devastated is an understatement. To say he was a generous, fun, kind, loving man is also an understatement.
Following his sister Kathy, and his brother Bobby, Bill was born on September 26, 1967 to Robert and Dorothy Kuba of Argyle, NY. He was to become a big brother and partner in crime to Christopher two years later.
He was a 1986 graduate of Argyle School District and made his family very proud as Valedictorian. He made a tour of colleges including RIT, and Adirondack Community College where he met his love, Danielle. He ultimately settled into and graduated from SUNY New Paltz with a Degree in Electrical Engineering with a concentration in Computer Science in 1992. It was there that he became a beloved brother of Sigma Beta Chi Fraternity, forging lifelong friendships and creating many incredible memories, some of which will always stay amongst the Brotherhood.
Bill spent several summers working at Camp Wilton Summer Camp for Developmentally Disabled Adults. It was a job he loved so much that he returned every summer from 1986-1993, touching so many lives with joy, love, and laughter—he gave his whole heart to the campers, Willingly and With Love. After graduating from college, he continued his work with people with disabilities until he landed his first tech job at GE as a Help Desk Technician. He happily spent the bulk of his career (1996-2013) at First Albany Corporation (Broadpoint/Gleacher) moving from Help Desk Technician, all the way up to Director of Infrastructure and Technology until the company closed. Not only was he a brilliant IT Professional, but his ability to connect with people and create strong relationships made him one of a kind. He had a gift of relating to everyone he came into contact with and was loved by his team. Bill began his own IT consulting company, Kindred Consulting, and worked many jobs small and large. He spent several years working on IT jobs for the State, mentoring and training his employees who grew to love him as family. He most recently worked in the IT Department of Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY.
Bill married Danielle DuBois on January 16, 1993 at the Church of St. Mary/St. Paul in Hudson Falls, NY. Their 28 year marriage was a beautiful one, filled with respect, honor, love, hard work, and joy. They were each other’s best friends and their strengths complimented each other. They were somehow able to balance each other out, and their devotion to each other is eternal. Together they raised three beautiful, kind, intelligent children: Gabriella Kathryn (23), Juliana Lisa (19), and Alexander Charles (14). These four people have never doubted for a moment that they were the most important things in the world to Bill. He was Everything.
Bill’s generosity extended to everyone in his community. He loved coaching Hudson Falls Little League and helping run the program. He was a supporter of his community, promoting the arts, and working on the Rising Phoenix Board, dedicating his time to make our community a better place. His greatest joy was working with The Boy Scouts. Not only was he an involved Dad, he also acted as Assistant Scoutmaster, and Committee Chairman for Twin Rivers Council Troop 4. His love of nature led him and his son into Scouting, and they have many memories together that will be deeply treasured. Camp outs with his son, or with his family, or with his Scout Troop were one of his greatest pleasures. It was important to him to instill the Scout Law in all his Scouts. Be: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent. He lived his life as an example of what a Man should be.
Bill was a master of gameplay, loving games of all kinds. There wasn’t a board or computer game he couldn’t master, and he could create elaborate games on the fly out of any materials at hand, including sugar or jelly packets at restaurants to keep his children entertained. He was a musician, playing piano, French Horn, and guitar, and introduced his children to a wide variety of music, influencing eclectic musical tastes in all of them. His love of music and his talent live on in them. There isn’t a movie he hasn’t watched, and one of his favorite things at the end of the day was watching all sorts of shows with his family, relaxing, talking, laughing, and joking. We cherished those times together, when there was nothing else to do but be together.
He enjoyed every one of his childrens’ performances, from dance recitals, to band and orchestra performances, to High School musicals; he took great pride and joy in witnessing his childrens’ accomplishments and wouldn’t miss an opportunity to share that pride with others.
Besides his cherished wife, Danielle and his three incredible children, Bill leaves behind his loving parents, Robert and Dorothy Kuba of Argyle, NY; his eldest, coolest, and only sister Kathy (Kuba) Defoe and her husband Gerry of Watertown, NY; his eldest, level-headed, steady brother Bobby Kuba and his wife Kathleen of Philadelphia, NY; and his brother, best man, and best friend, Christopher Kuba and his partner Julie Carpenter of Hudson Falls, NY. He also charmed his way into Danielle’s family’s hearts (from the moment he drank Lisa’s ginger ale secretly behind her mother’s back after her tonsillectomy). He leaves behind his parents-in-law, Michael and Donna Graham of Queensbury, NY; and his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and David Winter of Fort Ann. His nieces and nephews were immensely important to Bill and they all loved him dearly. He leaves behind: Jon and Amanda Defoe, Emily, Meghan, and Jack Kuba, Shelby (Kuba) Stevens and Samantha (Kuba) Williams, and Anna, Marion, and Rose Winter; and additional other beloved family members too numerous to count. In addition to his family, Bill’s friends formed a huge circle of support and love around him. No matter where or when his friendships were made, their roots all ran deep. We are assured that he leaves them behind to take care of his family.
Bill’s base level of compassion was Above and Beyond. There is no tunnel he would not dig through a mountain if it helped you. As far as he was concerned, a win for you was a win for everyone. He could talk for hours because his head just wasn’t big enough to hold all of his ideas. He hated the idea of wasting time, and he could turn absolutely anything into a joke. He was the most reckless problem solver we’ve ever known, but somehow it always worked out. Bill will be remembered most for his unfathomable generosity, his wit and sense of humor, his love of family and friends, and his gift for creating fun and light wherever he went. He accomplished so much and helped everyone he met be a little bit better, a little bit stronger. The world is a sadder place without him, but it’s a brighter place because he has been here. His contagious smile and enveloping hugs will be missed by all.
“You don’t need to see the Invisible String. People who love each other are always connected by a very special string made of love...
Even though you can’t see it with your eyes, you can feel it with your heart and know you are always connected to everyone you love.” “The Invisible String”—Patrice Karst
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Bill would undoubtedly prefer for donations to be made to The Boy Scouts of America, Twin Rivers Council Troop 4, to benefit the boys he cared so much about. If you are so inclined, please make checks out to “Friends of Troop 4” and mail in care of Brian Landsman, 167 Bentley Road, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
