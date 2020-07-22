HUDSON FALLS – William C. Sherman, Jr., 70, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.

Born on February 14, 1950, in Mineville, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Daha) Sherman.

Bill had attended Hudson Falls School.

On May 27, 1989, he married Florence (Ball).

Bill worked as a mechanic in his younger years, he also worked for Chase Bag and helped build submarines in Groton, Connecticut. Lastly, he worked as a Pipefitter for Hall Construction.

Known fondly as Wild Bill, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging out with several area motorcycle clubs. Bill loved watching car racing; his favorite driver was Brett Herron. He also had dreams of racing cars himself, a skill he practiced every time he and his lead foot drove anywhere. Bill also was an avid hunter and fisherman. He never let the grass grow under his feet, he was always on the road.

Bill especially cherished family gatherings and cookouts. He was always willing to help out anyone that was in need. Bill will be remembered for living out his life on his terms and his uncanny ability to make a good friend in less than five minutes.