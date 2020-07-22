HUDSON FALLS – William C. Sherman, Jr., 70, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
Born on February 14, 1950, in Mineville, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Daha) Sherman.
Bill had attended Hudson Falls School.
On May 27, 1989, he married Florence (Ball).
Bill worked as a mechanic in his younger years, he also worked for Chase Bag and helped build submarines in Groton, Connecticut. Lastly, he worked as a Pipefitter for Hall Construction.
Known fondly as Wild Bill, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging out with several area motorcycle clubs. Bill loved watching car racing; his favorite driver was Brett Herron. He also had dreams of racing cars himself, a skill he practiced every time he and his lead foot drove anywhere. Bill also was an avid hunter and fisherman. He never let the grass grow under his feet, he was always on the road.
Bill especially cherished family gatherings and cookouts. He was always willing to help out anyone that was in need. Bill will be remembered for living out his life on his terms and his uncanny ability to make a good friend in less than five minutes.
In addition to his family, he loved his cats, especially Tiger Lilly Monster. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, Richard Riley and his aunt, Elma Simone.
He is survived by his wife, Florence Sherman; his children, Melissa Reed and her husband, Jay of Connecticut, Regina LaMotte and her husband, Ralph of Glens Falls, William Sherman, III of Hudson Falls, Shawn Sherman, Sr., of Queensbury, Jennifer Sherman Marks and her husband, Robert of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Belinda McPhee and her husband, Ronald of Hudson Falls; his stepchildren, Tanya Spofford, Laura Buttino and Christina Gumuka; his grandchildren, Erica, Nicholas, Kristin, Kenny, Keith, Alyssa, Cody, Shawn, Jr., Emily, Hannah, Lily and Oliver; his great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Azalea; his siblings, Bonnie Dickinson and her wife, Gary, Edward Sherman and Julie LaFountain and her husband, Larry; his nieces and nephews, Crystal, Josh and Justin; his lifelong friend, Mark Harvey and his friends, Robert Casey and Trudy LaBlanc.
A celebration of Williams life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program, 47 New Scotland Avenue, MC — 135, Albany, NY 12208.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls, NY.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
