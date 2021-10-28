April 7, 1951—Oct. 25, 2021

SCHENECTADY — William C. Seeley, 70, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 25, 2021.

Born April 7, 1951, in Glens Falls he was the son of Mary (LaFountain) Seeley and the late Frank Seeley.

After graduating high school, Bill worked as a rigger for Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus for over 25 years until his retirement.

Some of his enjoyments included football, NASCAR and riding motorcycles. Bill really loved animals and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his father, William was predeceased by three siblings, Deborah Seeley, Bonnie Myers and Michael Seeley.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Seeley; two sisters: Tina Myers and Tammy Dunn; five brothers: Richard LaFountain, David Seeley, Mark Allen, Lewis Allen and Patrick Allen; also, many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Please come prepared to share memories and stories of Bill.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to St. Peter’s Hospital Staff for their kind and sympathetic care of Bill.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.