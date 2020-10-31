William C. Knapp

Born June 10, 1948 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Vernon and Marion (Hogan) Knapp, Sr. Bill attended Greenwich High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served 21 years and designed many parts and had patents on three of them. He earned educational credits and was certified in small engines and warehouse equipment. Bill traveled throughout the United States and also many countries. He retired from the Air Force in 1988 and moved to Altus, OK working on the Altus Air Base for a year. He then moved to Salem in 1989 and worked at the Bennington Airport and then worked at PSM Auto Body in Queensbury until he retired.