July 28, 1941—Jan. 30, 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, SC—William C. English, 79, of Myrtle Beach, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. Born July 28, 1941 in Long Island, he was the son of the late William and Yolanda (Livi) English.

Bill moved to Cambridge when he was a teenager and graduated from Cambridge Central School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam Era.

Bill was a mechanic for Jack Byrne Ford in Mechanicville for 50 years retiring in 2018. He loved trains and visited museums. He had a large collection of trains in his basement. He also collected 8mm films and Disney items. Bill was of the Methodist faith and had attended the Easton United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Janet (Hungerford); a grandson, Michael D. English who passed away June 11, 2017.

Bill is survived by his children: William (Mike Haverly) English of Philadelphia, PA, David (Bonnie) English of Cambridge and Deborah (Don Koenig) English of Myrtle Beach; a sister, Edie (Paul) St. John of Scotia; a granddaughter, Amanda (Josh Stover) English of Cambridge; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.