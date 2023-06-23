Oct. 19, 1939—June 21, 2023

HADLEY — William C. Deuval, Sr., 83, of Park Ave., passed away Wednesday morning, June 21, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family at his side.

Born on Oct. 19, 1939, in Ogdensburg, he was the son of the late Ernest and Betsey (Caten) Deuval. He attended Gouverneur High School and graduated from Northwood School in Lake Placid in 1958. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Russell Sage College and furthered his studies at St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1961 and served until 1964.

On June 3, 1967, he married the love of his life, Eleanor Snow in Schenectady.

Bill was a professor of math and business at Jefferson Community College for many years. He also owned and operated WCD Enterprises Promotional Products for over 30 years. The family made Hadley their permanent home in 2002.

He was an avid NY Rangers fan and enjoyed collecting coins. He was a member of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533, Corinth, a past member of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club, past member of the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department and a member of the Church of the Messiah, Glens Falls.

He was predeceased by his parents and a son, William C. Deuval, Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Eleanor Deuval; three daughters: Lynn (Todd) Garrelts of Queensbury, Suzanne (Todd) Deane of Halfmoon, Katherine Deuval of Hadley; five grandchildren: Caten, Caroline, Christian, Brandon and Emily.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled.

Private burial will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533, PO Box 9, Corinth, NY 12822.

