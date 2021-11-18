Aug. 24, 1948—Nov. 14, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — William Burton Stewart, 73, peacefully passed away on November 14, 2021, in the loving care of his family.

William “Bill” was born on August 24, 1948 in Glens Falls. He was the son of the late Doris Johnson and William Stewart. Bill’s favorite memories were living in Brant Lake with his grandfather Charley and grandmother Fanny.

A man of many skills, there was no job or task that Bill could not do. He was an expert electrician, a detailed craftsman, a hobbyist technologist, and an artful metal worker. These talents employed Bill at many local businesses. He had a love for antiques and renovating homes for his family. Bill was a loving father, a doting grandfather and a wonderful storyteller.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his sister Diane Sencal and his son William Stewart.

Left to cherish his memory is his partner Mary Foster; his siblings: Grace Maranville (Chris), Catherine Stewart (Bob), Joanne VanArsdale (Greg), Margret Pinkowski (Michael); his children: Tracey Brayton (Jeff), Charity Clark (Gary), Julie Wardell (Carl), Michael Stewart, Shannon Foster (Kyle), Dan Foster (Lisa), Neil Foster, Jedidiah Stewart (Jean), Taylor Stewart (Lisa), Katelynn Stewart; his grandchildren: Mallory Westfall (Louis), Jordan Kingsley, Aidan Stewart, Oliva Nolan (Steve), Noah Shriver (Brianna), Allyson Foster, Maggie Foster, Tyler Wardell, Zoey Wardell, Mia (Ashe) Foster, Erin Stewart, Gracie Shriver, Daniel Foster, Marybeth Foster, Christian Smith, Anna Shriver, Amelia Shriver, Alexander Stewart, Scarlett Stewart. Olivia is expecting his first great-granddaughter in March.

Per Bill’s request, services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.