April 11, 1945—June 12, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — It is with deep sadness that the family of William “Billy” Wise, 78, of Lake George has passed away on June 12, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Billy came into this world on April 11, 1945 to the late Raymond and Gladys (Cornick) Wise in Albany, NY.

Billy started with Albany Fire Department in March of 1974 and retired as Lieutenant in November of 1991. During his time with the Fire Department, Billy held many certifications and various positions including being President of the Fireman’s Retiree Association. Billy loved being a fireman and he loved his fire brothers.

He met his wife Karen in high school and raised two daughters, whom he loved dearly, in Voorheesville, NY.

When not risking his life as a fireman, Billy was a member of the Voorheesville American Legion and Voorheesville Rod and Gun Club.

After retirement, Billy and Karen moved north to Lake George, where they spent many years visiting. Billy acquired many friends whom he loved and respected, he would meet with them monthly for dinner club or for happy hour at the Holiday Inn in Lake George.

Billy enjoyed golfing, especially at Cronin’s Golf Resort, where he was a lifetime member. Even after he was no longer able to golf, Billy still visited the 19th hole!

He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed watching bass fishing on TV every Saturday morning. Billy spent much of his life as a local dirt track racing advocate, even providing his mechanic knowledge servicing many local race cars. Billy was very excited to have a racehorse named after him, Wise Conversation.

Predeceasing Billy is his brother, Raymond Wise, Jr., sisters: Virginia Quinlan, Jean Kelleher, and Nancy Fowler.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of many years, Karen (Lindsay) Wise of Lake George; his two daughters whom he was so proud of: Lisa Wise of Oneonta, NY and Jill (Frank) Witz of Saratoga Springs, NY; his beloved grandchildren: Jessica Wise and Bryan Wise; his great-grandchildren: Adrianna Wise and Nicolas Wise; sister, Claire Keigel of Colonie, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins; we certainly cannot forget his four-legged friends: Alley the cat and Ruby the dog, who will miss Billy immensely.

Donations in Billy’s name can be made to Lake George EMS, 24 Gage Road, Lake George, NY 12845 and St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.

If one wishes to send flowers, please use Billy’s favorite florist, Rebecca’s Florist, 518-623-2232.

Friends may call on Billy’s family from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m.

An “Irish Wake” will continue immediately following the memorial service at the Holiday Inn, Route 9, Lake George, NY. All are welcome.

A private burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Albany at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.