Aug. 5, 1957—Aug. 25, 2022

GLENS FALLS — William “Billy” Wells, 65, of Glens Falls, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at home following a long illness.

Born on August 5, 1957, in Altus, OK, he was the son of Lawrence and Sandra (Helm) Wells of Queensbury, NY.

Billy graduated from Peru Central School in 1975. He went on to work as an Electronic Technician in the U.S. Navy for six years on various ships, and later at the Missile Training Center in White Sands, NM.

Billy had the distinction of being one of the first employees of Coinstar and aided this company in its successful venture. Billy lived in Chicago for many years and eventually moved back to the Glens Falls, and later the Plattsburgh area to be near family.

Billy’s passion was music and would often be playing his guitar at various family gatherings. His collection of albums was something he was so proud of.

Survivors include his parents, Lawrence and Sandra; his best friend and sister who was his advocate/caregiver and with whom he shared an inseparable bond throughout the years, Jodi Sheridan and her husband Thomas of Bolton Landing, NY; as well as his two sisters: Theresa Ruoff and her husband Mark of Hillsdale, NJ and Paradox, NY and Regina Wells of Queensbury, NY; four brothers: Joseph Wells of Queensbury, Michael Wells and his wife Lisa of Corinth, NY, Todd Wells and his wife Stacy of Gansevoort, NY and Scott Wells and his wife Emily of Scotia, NY. He is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews: Joseph Sheridan (Amanda), Kasey Ferguson, Jennifer Wells, Daniel Sheridan (Kristen) including his great-nephew Declan; and great-niece Ava Sheridan; Phoebe Wells, Katrina Briggs Lyons (Sean), Gregory Wells, Matthew Wells, Miles Malik, Noah Malik, Colden Wells, Nolan Wells, Megan Wells, Kaitlyn Wells, Andrew Wells, Briar Wells, Mark Ruoff (Julia) and LeAnn Ruoff. He is also survived by his ex-wife Lisa Ganch Carroll of Chicago, IL with whom he shared many great years in Chicago; and his uncle, Jim Wells, who was his best friend and someone he considered a brother.

Billy was predeceased by his grandmothers, Hildred Helm and Francis Wells; many cherished aunts and uncles; and his beloved cousin Derrick Wells who died in 2021 at the age of 65.

Calling hours will take place Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Maynard Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Burial will be private at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.