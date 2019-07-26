{{featured_button_text}}

November 3, 1969 — July 22, 2019

GLENS FALLS — William (Billy) John Stewart, born Nov. 3, 1969, died unexpectedly at home on Monday July 22, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, William Stewart, Katherine Tanner and Anni Stewart. He is also survived by his siblings, Tracey Brayton (Jeff), Charity Clark (Gary), Julie Lambert Wardell, Michael Stewart, Jedidiah Stewart (Jean), Katelynn Stewart and Taylor Stewart (Lisa).

Billy was a free spirit who enjoyed an uncomplicated life. He had traveled the country extensively. He enjoyed cooking meals for people, and though few knew it, he was an excellent dancer. He also had a wonderful sense of humor.

Per Billy’s request, services will be private.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

In Bill’s honor, please perform a random act of kindness.

Arrangements are under the Direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: William (Billy) John Stewart
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments