Apr. 21, 1936—Apr. 25, 2021

ARGYLE — William “Bill” Wood, 85, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side.

Born April 21, 1936, in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late David and Mildred (Reid) Wood.

He graduated from Argyle Central School. He was a past member of South Argyle United Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls, North Argyle Community Church, Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls, and presently a member of Whiteside Church in Cambridge.

On July 26, 1969, Bill married the love of his life, Beverly Innocent at the First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls by the Rev. Nevin Korb.

For many years, Bill worked as a self-employed dairy farmer, Rain and Hail Crop Insurance, Loss Adjuster and for his son-in-law’s monument company.

He enjoyed woodworking, putting around outdoors, and teaching his grandson.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, D. David Wood.