William "Bill" Wood
William "Bill" Wood

William "Bill" Wood

Apr. 21, 1936—Apr. 25, 2021

ARGYLE — William “Bill” Wood, 85, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home with his loving family at his side.

Born April 21, 1936, in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late David and Mildred (Reid) Wood.

He graduated from Argyle Central School. He was a past member of South Argyle United Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls, North Argyle Community Church, Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls, and presently a member of Whiteside Church in Cambridge.

On July 26, 1969, Bill married the love of his life, Beverly Innocent at the First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls by the Rev. Nevin Korb.

For many years, Bill worked as a self-employed dairy farmer, Rain and Hail Crop Insurance, Loss Adjuster and for his son-in-law’s monument company.

He enjoyed woodworking, putting around outdoors, and teaching his grandson.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, D. David Wood.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Beverly; his daughters: Lynnette Wood of Marion, IN, Anita Wilkinson and her husband, Jeff of Argyle; his grandchildren: Tristen Wilkinson of Argyle, Meagan Connell and her husband Mike of Granville, Kimmy Jacobson and her husband Ben of Shushan, Chelsea Briggs and her husband Brian of Greenwich; his sister-in-law, Ruth Wood of Sparta, TN; and one cousin.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, NY 12816. Please wear a mask and social distance.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 11:30 a.m. at the Church, with pastor Andrew Strickland, officiating.

Refreshments will follow at the home of Anita and Jeff Wilkinson.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at South Argyle Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice of Glens Falls, their wonderful neighbors, Ken and Diane Geroux, Corey and Jobie Darfler. Also, they would like to thank their daughter, Anita and granddaughter, Kimmy, who Bill affectionately called “Kimithy”, for their special care over the last few days and nights.

Memorial donations in Bill’s name can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, NY 12816.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

