Aug. 5, 1944—May 28, 2023

MARLBOROUGH, MA — William “Bill” T. Quinn, 78, died peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023, following a long illness.

He leaves behind his sister, Kay Johnstone (Jack); nieces: Jeanne Johnstone and Laurie Prendergast; a nephew, John Johnstone; and several great-nieces and nephews. His parents, William and Anna (Pacyna) Quinn, predeceased him.

Bill was born and raised in the Granville, NY area. After graduating from Fort Ann High School in 1961, he attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a First Lieutenant on the USS Iwo Jima Naval Vessel.

After leaving active duty, Bill continued his education at the University of Albany, earning a master’s degree in Eeconomics and a Ph.D. in philosophy.

Bill was an International Economist for the United States Treasury Department for 30-plus years. During his tenure, he worked in Washington, DC as well as in the U.S. Embassies in Rome, Italy, and Bern, Switzerland.

He loved to travel, particularly on Smithsonian history tours, was a Civil War buff, a voracious reader, a trivia master, and an adventurous hiker. He was a kind and compassionate man who will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who had the privilege to know him.

A private service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.