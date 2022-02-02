Aug. 9, 1957—Jan. 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” Seberheim Azer III, 64, passed away Jan. 31, 2022, with his loving partner, Suzie, by his side.

Bill was born Aug. 9, 1957, in New Hartford, NY to the late Helen Daly and Thomas B. Azer. He was a longtime resident of both Queensbury and Hague, NY.

Bill is survived by his partner, Suzanne Lortie of Queensbury; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Daniel Reardon, Little Falls, NY; brother, John Azer of Burlington, VT; and nieces: Katherine Reardon, Atlanta, GA, and Elizabeth Reardon, Saratoga, NY.

Bill graduated from Ticonderoga High School, joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was honorably discharged, and ultimately graduated from The Culinary Institute of America. His family knew he loved to cook when his mother found him at age four stirring orange juice in a pan on the stove. He shared his passion over the years creating many memorable meals both in the workplace and for family and friends.

Bill worked at chef positions for years, but finally joined his father at Thomas B. Azer Agency in Ticonderoga working in insurance and real estate.

Bill loved the outdoors and living on Lake George. He was an avid boater, snowmobiler, golfer, and hunter. He loved to kayak and spent many hours hiking and driving in the Adirondack Mountains. Bill is particularly known for his wonderful sense of humor and his many pranks played on family and friends. He was truly a “kid at heart”.

Bill finally found true love when he met Suzie. Although their time together was too short, Bill was truly happy. She was a wonderful companion and friend and a true advocate during his cancer treatments. A special thanks to all the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 6 and Tower 2 and to everyone at the CR Wood Cancer Center for their care and support.

A private interment at Saratoga National Cemetery will be in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Adirondack Mountain Club, ADK Donations, 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY 12845.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.