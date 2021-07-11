May 29, 1936—July 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS — William “Bill” Robert Conlin, 85, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Warren Center in Queensbury.

Born May 29, 1936, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Robert and Isabel (Borden) Conlin.

Bill graduated from Glens Falls High School. He was the owner and operator of South Side Subs for 20 years on the corner of 3rd Street and South Street in Glens Falls. His subs were the best in the region and enjoyed by many. Bill won the Times “Best of the Region” award. He was also self-employed, doing various maintenance jobs for housing companies in the area.

Bill was a very loving and greatly caring person who will be missed.

He enjoyed dabbling in real estate and buying houses to resell. Bill had a love for old cars and loved working on his computer.

On May 29, 1971, Bill married Carol J. Sammons at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls. They just celebrated their 50th Anniversary!

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sisters: Catherine, Mary, Estelle, and Irene.