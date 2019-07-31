December 22, 1929 — July 27 2019
FORT EDWARD — William “Bill” R. Gerdes, 89, passed away Saturday, July 27 2019 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Facility.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1929 in New York City, the son of the late Rudolph Gerdes and Margaret Irwin Gerdes.
Bill graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His tour of duty took him to Turkey and Pakistan, where he served as a linguist studying Russian and Turkish languages. He was honorably discharged on March 29, 1955 with the rank of sergeant. After his discharge from the Air Force, Bill began his career as an analyst for the National Security Agency, “NSA,” in Fort Meade, Maryland, where he would work for more than 30 years before retiring in 1986 to Queensbury. His time at the NSA would take him on travels all over the world, including Germany, India, Australia, Japan and Resolute, Nunavut Canada. He also accepted a three-year assignment in Hawaii with the Department of Defense from 1967 to 1970, and became the attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Canada from 1981 to 1984.
Bill also met the woman of his dreams while working at the NSA. Her name was Jane Gwynn Hartley, and after a brief courtship, they were married on Nov. 10, 1956. They had a son and daughter and were happily married for 59 years before Jane’s passing on May 4, 2016. Bill will truly be missed by his family and friends, but it is comforting to know that he is finally at peace and with the love of his life.
Bill enjoyed many avenues of life. He loved traveling abroad, taking cruises, camping on Lake George islands, swimming, water skiing and bowling. He also liked to try out new recipes, which didn’t always make his children happy. In his retirement, he volunteered as a Lifeline installer, assisted with Meals on Wheels, helped with blood donations for the American Red Cross and was a longtime member of The Church of the Messiah.
Bill is survived by his son, Richard Gerdes of Arlington, Virginia; his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Ron Haywood of Wallkill; his grandchildren, Sara Dannessa and Kaitlyn Haywood of Wallkill, as well as David Dannessa and his wife, Jessica Dannessa, of Westminster, Maryland (who also gave Bill his first great-grandchild this year, Warren David Dannessa). He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Schmidt of Queensbury; and sister-in-law, Sara Mahoney and her husband, Don, of Darlington, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, immediately followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Nancy Goff.
Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
