Sept. 14, 1932—Sept. 2, 2021

BOKEELIA, FL — William “Bill” R. Brown, 88, a resident of Bokeelia, FL, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 after a brief stay at Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach. He was born September 14, 1932 in Glen Falls, NY to Wilbert and Flora Brown, now deceased.

Bill was a born-again believer whom has gone home to be with is Savior and Bill’s beloved wife, Bertha “Bertie” of 62 years, in heaven.

He is survived by his three loving children: Ricci and wife, Fran of Boynton Beach, FL, Sheri of Rangeley, ME and Robert “Bobbi” and husband William “Bill” Jones of Cedarville, OH. He is also survived by his sisters: Charlotte Lewis of Brant Lake, NY and Rowena McKinistry of Schroon Lake; and one brother, Randy Duell of Chestertown, NY. Bill leaves behind also, eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bertha; two sisters, Louella and Geneva, as well as brothers, James and Gerald.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired in 1988 after 35 years with International Paper Company and was recognized as a renowned expert in the field of supercalendering.