Oct. 31, 1963 — Dec. 8, 2019

QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” Oliver Jordan Jr., 56, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Albany Medical Center with his family by his side.

Born Oct. 31, 1963 in Glens Falls, he was the son of William Oliver Jordan Sr. and Mary Lou (Brodt) Jordan.

Bill attended Queensbury High School and went on to work as an electrician with Double LL Electrical Current in Queensbury. He also spent time working at the Great Escape Lodge, the Pilot Knob Marina and the Mooring Post Marina.

On Feb. 8, 1986, he married the love of his life, Dawn M. Maynard in Fort Ann and spent 33 years together.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman, and in his spare time enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed participating in parades with the Masonic Temple, of which he was a member, as well as the Oriental Shriners.

He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post No. 574 in Hudson Falls, from 2004 to 2014, and Commander of the Sons from 2007 to 2009.

Bill was predeceased by his father, William Oliver Jordan Sr.; his in-laws, Wilfred and Frances Maynard Sr.; his grandparents, Nelson and Alta Jordan, and Seymour and Mary Brodt; and a sister, Bonnie Jordan.