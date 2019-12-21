Oct. 31, 1963 — Dec. 8, 2019
QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” Oliver Jordan Jr., 56, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Albany Medical Center with his family by his side.
Born Oct. 31, 1963 in Glens Falls, he was the son of William Oliver Jordan Sr. and Mary Lou (Brodt) Jordan.
Bill attended Queensbury High School and went on to work as an electrician with Double LL Electrical Current in Queensbury. He also spent time working at the Great Escape Lodge, the Pilot Knob Marina and the Mooring Post Marina.
On Feb. 8, 1986, he married the love of his life, Dawn M. Maynard in Fort Ann and spent 33 years together.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman, and in his spare time enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed participating in parades with the Masonic Temple, of which he was a member, as well as the Oriental Shriners.
He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post No. 574 in Hudson Falls, from 2004 to 2014, and Commander of the Sons from 2007 to 2009.
Bill was predeceased by his father, William Oliver Jordan Sr.; his in-laws, Wilfred and Frances Maynard Sr.; his grandparents, Nelson and Alta Jordan, and Seymour and Mary Brodt; and a sister, Bonnie Jordan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Dawn Jordan; his daughters, Noreen (Tommy) Garnett of Glens Falls, and Coreen Jordan of Queensbury; his son, Brandon Jordan and his companion, Ashley Finck; his granddaughter, Mikaelah Garnett; his mother, Mary Lou Jordan; his sisters, Lisa Jordan and her companion, Richard Bailey, and Khristine Sawyer and her companion, Ben Stanley; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his adorable pets, Smokey and Buster. He will be greatly missed by his family.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Masonic Temple #121, 15 Burke Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family would like to thank Albany Medical Center IC Unit for their kindness and compassion that was shown to Bill and his family.
In loving memory of Bill, contributions may be made to the Masonic Temple No. 121, 15 Burke Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804, or to the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
