March 7, 1951—Dec. 10, 2022

FORT EDWARD — William “Bill” James Durkee, 71, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home with his loving and devoted wife by his side.

Born on March 7, 1951, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Hoysradt) Durkee.

Bill was born and raised in Fort Edward, graduating from Fort Edward High School, Class of 1968. He continued his education at SUNY Brockport graduating with a master’s degree in education.

On Aug. 26, 1977, Bill married the love of his life Marjorie “Marge” Frawley at St. James Church in Fort Edward. Bill and Marge had a deep love and appreciation for each other, and Marge will forever be known as “Bill Durkee’s Wife.”

Bill retired from Fort Edward Union Free School District after 37 years of teaching. He wore many hats during his tenure at the school, and he is one of the most remembered teachers for the students he taught. Bill’s teaching touched countless lives which included his sons, nieces, nephews, and close friends’ children. He had a way of teaching lessons that transcended the classroom and impacted students’ lives well into adulthood.

Bill was a skilled and talented all-around athlete. In addition to playing sports which included Safety for the Greenjackets, Bill had a love of coaching. He coached a variety of sports, including football and basketball. As he did in the classroom, Bill had a way of coaching and teaching life lessons that transcended the athletic skills taught and learned on the court and field. He spent decades coaching alongside some of his best friends and coworkers which was something he was very proud of. As an all-around sports enthusiast, Bill truly enjoyed watching the NY Giants, NY Yankees, and Syracuse basketball with his family and friends.

Bill dedicated 50-years of service to the Fort Edward Fire Department. This department was an extension of Bill’s family. He loved driving the fire trucks, spending time with his people at the firehouse, and serving his community with unwavering and steadfast devotion.

Bill was a lifetime member of the Idle Hour Club and the Fort Edward Community Pool Director for many years. For almost 50 years, Bill was a well-respected umpire for the Adirondack Association of Umpires and held many executive positions within this association.

Bill enjoyed camping at Bulwagga Bay, sitting around a campfire, spending time on his boat on Lake Champlain, bowling, golfing, listening to ‘50s and ‘60s music, going out to dinner (especially The Harvest), family vacations to Hampton Beach, spending time with his grandchildren and spending time with his family and friends.

Bill was a great man. He was a husband, father, grampy, brother, teacher, coach, athlete, and friend. He was a true leader who was dedicated to his family, career, and community. He will be forever remembered for his charming smile, the twinkle in his eye, witty disposition, and his lifetime of service to others.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his infant brother, Carl Durkee.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 45 years, Marge Durkee; his sons: Dan Durkee and his wife Christina, Jeff Durkee and his wife Amanda, and Matt “Doozer” Durkee and his wife Jamie; grandchildren: Natalie, Gabrielle, Miller, Grayson, Isabella, and Kyler Durkee; siblings: Carolyn Brown, Bob Durkee and his wife Jane, and H. Richard Durkee and his late wife Julie; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins; his firehouse family; FE school family; and friends.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Fort Edward Fire House, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Firehouse.

Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Fort Edward Fire Company, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or Fort Edward Union Free School District, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family would like to express deep appreciation and gratitude for all of the people that responded on that tragic night. In times of crisis, we look for the helpers. Our helpers were faces of friends and family, and for that we are eternally grateful. FE EMS, Washington County Sheriff’s, Bob Lemieux, Kyle Kilmer, and the entire FE Fire Department — you did your job that night, but doing it with such humanity, kindness, and compassion is a choice and a gift.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Bill’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.