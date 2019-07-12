January 22, 1929 — July 10, 2019
QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” J. Tremblay, 90, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with his loved ones by his side.
Born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Francis G. and Grace (Cilley) Tremblay; also a stepmother, Ida Gregoire of Cohoes.
He graduated from Glens Falls High School and worked as a carpenter with various construction companies all his life.
He enlisted in the United States Army Nov. 8, 1950, serving overseas during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged as sergeant on Oct. 23, 1952.
His greatest joy was to bring Christ in the Eucharist at communion services he conducted on home visits and at area nursing homes. For many years, he sang in the St. Mary’s choir as well as the contemporary music group, Joyful Noise, at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George.
He was also very active in Boy Scouts for many years, achieving Eagle Scout and serving as a Scout Master for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife 57 years, Mary Lou; and his siblings, Richard Tremblay, Louis Tremblay, Marilyn Whelan and Barbara Fish.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Timothy Tremblay (Diane), Kathy Kingston (Barry), Richard Tremblay, Wendy (Tremblay) Ashe and Matthew Tremblay (Laurie); his grandchildren, Deb Fairbanks (Steve), Danielle Leight (Brandon), John Hunt III (Megan), Jennifer Goldy (Josh), Jeffrey Inglee (Melissa), Joshua Inglee (companion, Crystal), Carrie Barber (Tim), Kristin Searcey (Jeremy), Samantha Tremblay and Matthew Tremblay II; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, the Rev. Nellis J. Tremblay; his devoted 4.5 pound companion, Gidget; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, High Peaks Hospice and a special caregiver, Cary.
In loving memory of Bill, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or Fort Hudson Health System, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.