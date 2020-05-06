William 'Bill' J. Rathbun

Bill was a graduate of the Granville school system as well as a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill. Bill was an avid runner early in his life, competing in cross-country through his time at Cobleskill. Upon graduating, Bill moved with his new wife Nancy (O’Donnell) Rathbun to North Granville, where he joined his grandfather, Clifton Juckett, running the family farm. Upon Clifton’s death, Bill assumed responsibility of the farm. In 1961 he started Rathbun’s Maple, selling a variety of maple products from a sap house situated on the family farm. In 1986 Bill expanded his business, establishing Rathbun’s Maple Sugar House restaurant on the Granville-Whitehall town line. At the time, many believed starting a restaurant in a remote location of Washington County was a fool’s errand, but with the help of family and friends, the business continues to serve Bill’s community. The restaurant was his “Field of Dreams”.