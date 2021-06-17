SEBRING, FL — William “Bill” J. McEnaney of Sebring, FL, passed away May 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. William was the youngest of four children, born to the late Agnes and Edwin McEnaney.

William lived a wonderfully long life. In his younger years, he spent a lot of time involved in his family’s oil company McEnaney Oil. William attended the Christian Brothers Academy. He served in the Army after finishing school.

William truly had love for Lake George. Much of his youth was spent there and later was he able to share his love with his wonderful children. In the winter he would snowmobile everywhere. He was a certified SCUBA instructor, so he spent many summers scuba diving, boating and enjoying his lake home on Elizabeth Island. Later running Pine Grove cottages, then 16 years as a Lock Operator until he retired. Although he enjoyed those things, nothing compared to the love he had for his family. He was most proud of being a father to his children and being the best Poppy, Pop Pop, Papa that there ever was.