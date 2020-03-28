William 'Bill' J. Hart

He lived an incredibly full life during his 96 years. He and his wife, Marie Therese (Rese) married in 1949 at St. Ignatius in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Rese then joined him in Glens Falls, New York where they raised their six children in the Halfway Brook Reservoir area. He created an arboretum of 50 different kinds of trees on their three quarters of an acre property. He was an active member of the community including an award winning member of the Glens Falls Country Club since 1948, a member of the choir at Annunciation Church, a Boy Scout counselor who took his whole family to Camp Wakpominee, and a mineral collector who donated superb specimens to Adirondack Community College.

Bill had moved to Glens Falls in 1948 after accepting a position at Imperial Color, Chemical and Paper Corporation in the pigment/paint industry. His expertise as a pigment specialist grew as he took on increasing managerial responsibilities and the company was acquired by Hercules Imperial and then by Ciba Geigy. He had many patents related to improving the quality of color for a variety of company products.

