William "Bill" Harold Vedder

SARATOGA—William Harold Vedder, Sr., known to friends as “Bill”, passed away on March 28, 2021, at the age of 84 years. Bill was born on September 26, 1936, to Harold and Ethel Vedder in Hudson, NY, and was raised in Stuyvesant, NY, where he attended school before enlisting in the Army in 1954. Bill enjoyed his service years in Germany and looked back at those years with incredible pride.

Originally Airborne, Bill suffered a broken rib on an unlucky jump where he managed to land in the singular tree in an otherwise wide-open field. He recovered and was transferred to an armored division where he learned to drive tanks. That was not without incident, and apparently one late evening he managed to take out a small porch with a tank after a few too many steins. He also suffered an unfortunate peacetime injury when he was shot in the shoulder by a Russian soldier. Despite the mishaps, he finished his four years honorably. He was the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) and the National Defense Service Medal. He carried an affection for Germany and cuckoo clocks through his life.