William “Bill” Harold Vedder, Sr.
Sept. 26, 1936—Mar. 28, 2021
SARATOGA—William Harold Vedder, Sr., known to friends as “Bill”, passed away on March 28, 2021, at the age of 84 years. Bill was born on September 26, 1936, to Harold and Ethel Vedder in Hudson, NY, and was raised in Stuyvesant, NY, where he attended school before enlisting in the Army in 1954. Bill enjoyed his service years in Germany and looked back at those years with incredible pride.
Originally Airborne, Bill suffered a broken rib on an unlucky jump where he managed to land in the singular tree in an otherwise wide-open field. He recovered and was transferred to an armored division where he learned to drive tanks. That was not without incident, and apparently one late evening he managed to take out a small porch with a tank after a few too many steins. He also suffered an unfortunate peacetime injury when he was shot in the shoulder by a Russian soldier. Despite the mishaps, he finished his four years honorably. He was the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) and the National Defense Service Medal. He carried an affection for Germany and cuckoo clocks through his life.
Though his natural good looks made for a full dance card in Germany, during a short leave from service he proposed to Joan Berlin after less than two weeks of courtship. Three dates before an engagement seemed rash even to them, but they were in smitten. They were one another’s constant companions until her passing in 2002.
Bill and Joan went on to raise two sons and settle in Schenectady, NY. He worked as a truck driver for Clemente Latham Concrete for many years before he and Joan became co-administrators of the Ingersoll Memorial Home for Aged Men in the Stanford Mansion. They ran the home for over two decades. There they raised their sons and a few toy poodles and became grandparents. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling and could be found during the summer on extended RV vacations in the Adirondack region.
Bill was predeceased by his son, William “Billy” Harold Vedder, Jr., in 2011.
He is survived by his son Timothy Vedder; his grandchildren: Eliza (Josee) Smith-Vedder, Amber (Josh) Green, and Ethan (Kibbie) Vedder; his great-grandchildren: Cillian and Lily Green; his sister, Barbara Craft; and his niece, Judy Craft.
A private burial will be conducted with the family to lay Bill to rest with his beloved Joan and his son Billy at the Kinderhook Reformed Dutch Church Cemetery in Kinderhook, NY.
