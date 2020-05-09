× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 4, 1941 — May 6, 2020

SHUSHAN — William (Bill) G. Rose, II, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 6 2020 doing what he loved most — fly fishing He was 78.

Born in Monticello, June 4, 1941, son of William G. Rose and Beatrice (Wilson) Rose. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and outdoor sportsman. He loved his home on the Battenkill and his many friends in the Shushan and Salem area.

He is survived by his sister, Karen Tansey of West Cornwall, Connecticut; his loving wife, Joann Rose, of Shushan; his three sons, William Rose (Julie) of Ridgewood, New Jersey, Matthew Rose (Luz) of Seal Beach, California and Jeffrey Rose of Avon, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexander, Trevor, Mason and Tyler and his two Golden Retrievers, Tulip and Lily. He had many nieces and nephews and was so lovingly known as “Sonny” to many of his family members.

He will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at a later date and will be announced.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. of Salem is assisting the family.

