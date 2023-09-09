Aug. 12, 1936—Sept. 6, 2023
GREENFIELD—William “Bill” Ellsworth Lamb, 87 of Greenfield, NY passed away on September 6, 2023 at home.
Bill was born on August 12, 1936 in Gouverneur, NY.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Jerome Lamb and Marion (Morgan) Lamb Dodds, his younger brother, Ronald and his infant son, Randy.
He was raised on a family cow farm in Gouverneur, NY where he first discovered his great love of animals. As a young man, Bill worked for a local vet who introduced him to harness horses. He later moved to Saratoga where he started his own stables and served as a BOCES teacher in the horse care program. Many students learned to love horses and care for animals under his patient tutelage.
Bill had many passions including hunting, fishing, and scratch-off lottery tickets. He loved watching football games and baseball games. He enjoyed weekly poker games with his many friends. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge and was a skilled gardener. He made the best pies.
He cared very much for his family and was always willing to help or offer wise advice.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Battiste) Lamb, his two children, Kenneth Lamb and Kim (Paul) Zabielski. His grandchildren, Elizabeth (Lance) Miller and Tara (Chris Stewart) Fox; his great grandchildren, Lucas, Emmett and Hadley Miller.
He will be greatly missed. As he would lovingly tell his grandchildren, have patience... until we meet again.
Relatives and friends were invited to a graveside service on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM in Greenfield Cemetery, 78 Wilton Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory can be made to either the Standardbred Retirement Foundation in Cream Ridge, NY or New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, Gansevoort, NY.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
