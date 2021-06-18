William "Bill" Earl Ernst

Bill enjoyed the simple things in life. He would wake up before Ellen to make her a cup of coffee in bed. Every evening, the two of them could be seen sitting on the front porch drinking a Manhattan while watching the sunset. The neighbors stated that Bill had the best lawn in the neighborhood. He took pride taking care of the yard and his gardens. Bill and Ellen were always seen on the dance floor performing jitterbug, country line dancing and ballroom dancing. They enjoyed attending several local events such as the Adirondack Balloon Festival, country music festivals, concerts and Proctor’s theater shows. Often, Bill would be seen at the local Talk of the Town and Morgan and Company with his lifetime friends. He was a devoted husband and genuine father figure to many. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan and attended all their sporting events including baseball, hockey, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, golf, and dance. He additionally took part in his own hobbies of interest, such as avidly reading the local newspaper, golfing, playing pool and going bowling. Bill enjoyed traveling to Schroon River to go camping with his family and friends in the summer. Later in life, he enjoyed annual trips to Maine and became an avid international traveler, alongside his wife, for 20 years.