ALBANY — William “Bill” E. McVeigh, Sr. peacefully slipped away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Eighty-seven years young, he was the son of the late William J. and Alice Donnelly McVeigh. Bill graduated from Blessed Sacrament School (1948) Christian Brothers Academy (1952), College of the Holy Cross (1956) and the Simmons School of Funeral Directing (1961). He married the former Sheila Butler in 1956. He entered the Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, VA.

Subsequently, he joined his father as the third generation of funeral directors at the McVeigh Funeral Home.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sheila and his sister, Kathleen Redpath (David); and is survived by his four children: William E. McVeigh Jr., Brian J. McVeigh (Lana), Kristin McVeigh-Parente (David), and Laurel A. Gent (Dean). Grandfather of Anthony, Kyla, Eva Parente and Alexander and Shannon Gent. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a devoted staff.

Bill viewed his work as a funeral director, not just as a profession, but an important calling to public service. His compassion, thoughtfulness, and concern was visible in how he felt privileged in serving the families that called upon him. He diligently served his profession as a board member and leader of various organizations: the Albany-Rensselaer Funeral Directors Association (former president), New York State Funeral Directors Association (former president), and Regional Governor for the National Funeral Director Association.

In the course of his 60-year career, Bill was very active and dedicated to his community serving on numerous boards, such as Albany Executives Association (former president), Senior Citizens Foundation, Visiting Nurses Association, St. Peter’s Hospice Advisory Committee, Sons of St. Patrick (former president). He also enjoyed his memberships in countless organizations, such as, Irish Heritage Museum, Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge #49, Wolfert’s Roost Country Club and the University Club. Most dear to his heart was helping establish Camary Statewide Services, an agency to provide residential homes for autistic adults. Living Resources, of which he is a former board president of, eventually merged with Camary and still provides services to his eldest son. All of which he was eternally grateful for their caring and staff.

In his free time he enjoyed his beloved Lake George, travelling with Sheila and time spent with his precious grandchildren. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bill’s family Friday, June 3, 2022 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at his place, McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, NY, 12206. Please enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot entrance only.

Funeral services Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany, NY 12206, where his Funeral Mass will be Concelebrated by his dear friends, Fr. John Tallman as Main Celebrant and Fr. John Bradley as Homilist. To view the Mass go to https://www.facebook.com/BlessedSacramentCatholicChurch.

The Rite of Committal will be held at Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands, NY, immediately following the Funeral Mass.

To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions, view Bill’s Life Tribute, or see other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.

Those wishing to remember Bill in a special way may send a remembrance to either Living Resources Foundation, 300 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 or NYSFDA Tribute Foundation, 1 S. Family Drive, Albany, NY, 12205.