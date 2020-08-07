You have permission to edit this article.
William 'Bill' David Kelly, Sr.
William 'Bill' David Kelly, Sr.

July 5, 1936 — Aug. 6, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — William “Bill” David Kelly Sr., 84, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 5, 1936 in Moriah, he was the son of the late William and Lottie (Fiefield) Kelly.

He graduated from Argyle Central School. After graduation, Bill proudly joined the United States Air Force serving from 1955 to 1960.

Bill was an avid bowler and enjoyed boating on Lake George, watching NASCAR with his wife June and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, June Kelly.

Left to cherish his memory include his children, Bill Kelly Jr. (Debbie), Pamela Vaughn (Blair), Shari Logan (John), Scott Kelly, Kevin Kelly (Kristy); his grandchildren, McKenzie Robillard (Phil), Nicolas Vaughn (Rachel), Katee Breault (Gordon), Alyssa Kelsey (Colin), Ashlee Kelly, Amanda and John Logan, Joshua Kelly (Cambria); six great-grandchildren, Emma Bahr-Kelly and Nataleigh Kelly, Olivia and Zoey Logan, Arianna and Chloee Breault.

Friends and family may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to the state’s regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you check in with the funeral home attendant in the parking lot and then remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

Service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Bill’s memory can be made to the Kingsbury Volunteer Hos Co. 3715 Burgoyne Ave. Hudson Falls, NY 12839. To view Bill’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

