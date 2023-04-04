STONY CREEK — On March 31, 2023, Bill, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away at the age of 78 years old.

Bill was the son of William and Gladys Cameron. His hometown was Hudson Falls. Bill graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1961 at the age of 16.

Bill served in the United States Army from 1968-1970 as a corrections guard at Fort Leavenworth, KS. He received many medal and badges including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Badge with rifle, Marksmanship Badge with 45 caliber pistol and sharpshooter with rifle bar.

Bill was a hard worker and held many jobs in his lifetime. Two that stand out are as a wrangler/corral boss for 1000 Acres Ranch in Stony Creek from 1976-1988, and as a farrier for over 50 years. The guests, his customers, and horses meant the world to him.

His love of horses also extended into the harness racing and rodeo world. In the rodeo world he was a calf roper (mentored by Dave Reynolds as a young teenager), a bull dogger/hazer, team roper, pickup man, judge, and barrel racer. He was a member of the National Barrel Horse Association and State Director. He competed locally as well as in Virginia and Georgia. In 1999 he won the Senior 2D World Championship in Augusta, GA.

Bill met his wife, Cindy, in the spring of 1977. Their first date was on Friday the 13th at 1000 Acres Ranch. After a long courtship, (Bill when asked, “what took you so long?” would say, “You know you can’t rush into things!”) they were married on March 24, 1984. So they have celebrated 39 years of marriage and 46 years of being together.

Bill enjoyed fishing, watching Gunsmoke, John Wayne movies, the Horse Racing Channel, taking rides and spending time with friends and family.

Bill was predeceased by his mother and father, and his aunt and uncle, Shirley and Raymond Normandin.

He is survived by his wife Cindy (Colson) Cameron; his three daughters: Kim (Tim) Brunelle, Stacey Taylor, and Laura (Jessica) Cameron; his brother, Dr. Robert (Carol) Cameron; sisters: Liz (Todd) Hardy, and Sue (Dave) Majewski; special cousins: Penny (Walt) Madden, Alan (Phyllis) Cameron; 10 grandchildren: Karen (Jed) Herrmann, Fred (Lindsey) Brunelle, Carissa (Ben) Hall, Ashley Johnson, George Goetz, Megan (Braydon) Nunnery, Morgan Fortner, Lindsay Fortner, Hannah Fortner and Madysen Fortner; six great-grandchildren: Logan, Landon, Lucas, John, Charlotte, and Ava Lynn; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Bill) Gifford; brother-in-law, Dale (Hope) Colson; several nieces, nephews, two great-nephews and one great-niece.

Bill’s family and friends meant the world to him, as he meant the world to us.

Friends may call Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place later this spring in Glassbrook Cemetery, Stony Creek.

