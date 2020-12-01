FORT ANN — William (Bill) C. Thomson, Jr., originally from Fort Ann, NY, died peacefully at his home with his loving wife, Linda (Whitney) Thomson by his side.

As a kid, “Billy” loved spending summers camping on Lake George with his mother, Doris (Bush) Thomson (d. 1997) and older sister, Patricia (Thomson) Prutsman. He lettered in three sports all four years at Fort Ann High School and always remembered his teammates. Bill graduated from Syracuse University in 1966 and served two years in during the Vietnam War at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Bill went on to thoroughly enjoy a career in sales and business development which spanned the pharmaceutical, industrial, and financial sectors. Bill married his grade school sweetheart in 1970 and was Linda’s steadfast and loving partner through fifty years of marriage.

He was a loving father to his two children: Ryan (Melissa) and Lynley (Kamal), and forever enjoyed attending their sporting events, going on annual beach vacations, and visiting his now 98 year old mother-in-law, Jean (Tyler) Whitney.

Bill maintained his sense of humor and positive outlook even while facing terminal illness at the end of his life. He prided himself on making the most of life and after retirement loved traveling with Linda, boating on Lake George, golfing, fishing, tailgating at Syracuse, and enjoying conversation with his morning coffee buddies and Thursday lunch crew. Bill cherished time with his beloved grandchildren: Kira, Sophia, Alexa, Lavanya, and Tavish, and his grand nieces and nephews. Bill wished for an Irish funeral filled with cheer and good storytelling, but alas, it is 2020, so please, virtually raise a glass to Bill for cheers to all the good life has to offer. Bill requested donations to Kitten Angels which can be mailed to Kitten Angels, 233 Houseman St., Mayfield, NY 12117.