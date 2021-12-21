Sept. 11, 1939—Dec. 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” A. Deyette, 82, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021.

Born September 11, 1939, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Lester and Natalie (LaMoy) Deyette.

Bill graduated from Glens Falls High School, as a member of the Class of 1956.

He went on to join the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1956 to 1960.

On April 30, 1960, Bill wed Judith A. Nelson, at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They were married for more than 61 years.

Bill worked for Sears Roebuck & Co. for 25 years and then continued his career with Prudential and Walmart.

Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis International, Ushers Association, St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, he was an Eucharistic Minister, and volunteered monthly at the Salvation Army in Glens Falls, serving meals for many years.

Following his retirement, his enjoyments in life were swimming and spending time with his wife and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Deyette and Ronald Deyette.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith A. Deyette; children: David (Julie DaSilva) Deyette of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, John (Kimberly) Deyette of Queensbury, and Jeff (Heather Tuttle) Deyette of Watertown, MA; grandchildren: Lindsey Deyette of Queensbury, Brady Stark of Queensbury, Alegra DaSilva-Deyette of Ottawa, Canada, and Henry Deyette of Watertown, MA; sister, Marilyn Dempster of Bridgeport; brothers: James Deyette of Melbourne, FL, and David Deyette of Binghamton; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Knights of Columbus Glens Falls Council No. 194 will perform a brief ceremony during the calling hours. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family at the Holiday Inn in Lake George following the services.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Bill’s family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all the support they have received from everyone at the Renal Dialysis Center, The Conkling Center, and High Peaks Hospice.

Bill has requested, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.