William B. Wetherbee

Bill was civic minded and the number of organizations he served are too numerous to list, but one held a special place in his heart. Since 1987, he proudly served as Trustee, Treasurer and President of the Lakeside Chapel in Cleverdale where he was always present to lend support for wedding rehearsals, ring the bell before services and assist in obtaining grants to support the chapel.

Other than his family, Bill’s passion was basketball, which he played at least twice a week until he was 87. From 1990 until 2016, Bill was instrumental to the success of the New York State High School Basketball Championships. From December through March, Bill and Judy immersed themselves with a team of men and women, who became lifetime loyal friends, in planning for a successful boys’ state basketball tournament. For many years, he was charged with creating the basketball program pamphlet. During the tournament, he announced successive games, never flagging in his ability to pronounce difficult names or report the correct statistics at just the right moment. He was known as the voice of high school basketball. He was honored for his basketball abilities, his service, and support of Title 9 when he was inducted into the Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. In 2021, the scorer’s table at the Glens Falls Civic Center was named in his honor.