October 1, 1932 – August 06, 2021
CLEVERDALE — William B. Wetherbee of Cleverdale passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, after several months of declining health. He was a loving husband to his pre-deceased wife, Judy S. Wetherbee, and wonderful father to Ellen Wetherbee-McDevitt and William A. Wetherbee.
Raised in Fort Edward, Bill was the son of William J. Wetherbee and Margaret (Bowtell) Wetherbee. Bill distinguished himself in Fort Edward as an excellent student and athlete succeeding in baseball, football and, most passionately, basketball. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He attended Hamilton College, played basketball there and was honored as the first freshman in the school’s history to be recognized as the MVP. He remained a loyal alumnus of Hamilton his entire life and enjoyed many visits back to the campus with Judy. He followed Hamilton’s basketball results and became friendly with a succession of their coaches.
Bill proudly served South Glens Falls Central Schools from 1958 to 1988 as an English Teacher, Basketball Coach, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent. As an Administrator, he advocated for boys’ and girls’ participation in interscholastic sports and was an outspoken supporter of Title 9. He encouraged curriculum breadth and diversification for all students and established the first programs for gifted and talented students and in-district programs for students with disabilities. Bill engaged with students and faculty throughout his entire career and these relationships earned him his 2009 induction into the South Glens Falls Bulldog Hall of Fame. Moreover, his ability to remember students and their year of graduation was uncanny. It was not uncommon for previous graduates or faculty of South Glens Falls to approach him and express some thanks or gratitude for his guidance. His skills as an English Teacher were demonstrated when speaking at teachers’ retirement celebrations, often infused with poetic humor. After Bill retired from South Glens Falls, he became an Adjunct Professor at Castleton College.
Bill was civic minded and the number of organizations he served are too numerous to list, but one held a special place in his heart. Since 1987, he proudly served as Trustee, Treasurer and President of the Lakeside Chapel in Cleverdale where he was always present to lend support for wedding rehearsals, ring the bell before services and assist in obtaining grants to support the chapel.
Other than his family, Bill’s passion was basketball, which he played at least twice a week until he was 87. From 1990 until 2016, Bill was instrumental to the success of the New York State High School Basketball Championships. From December through March, Bill and Judy immersed themselves with a team of men and women, who became lifetime loyal friends, in planning for a successful boys’ state basketball tournament. For many years, he was charged with creating the basketball program pamphlet. During the tournament, he announced successive games, never flagging in his ability to pronounce difficult names or report the correct statistics at just the right moment. He was known as the voice of high school basketball. He was honored for his basketball abilities, his service, and support of Title 9 when he was inducted into the Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. In 2021, the scorer’s table at the Glens Falls Civic Center was named in his honor.
Bill and Judy loved each for over 70 years. They shared their love of Lake George with their family. Bill is blessed with the continued love and memories of his daughter; son; son-in-law Stephen McDevitt; daughter-in-law Robbin Murdoch; grandsons: Connor and Andy; sisters: Sally (Billings) Wheeler, Margaret Schroeder, and Elizabeth (Bill) Ward; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many wonderful friends.
Friends wishing to do so, may pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. At the families request, please wear a mask.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Lakeside Chapel, 360 Cleverdale Rd., Cleverdale. A reception will be held after the service at the Sans Souci in Cleverdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Chapel, PO Box 194, Cleverdale, NY 12820 or a charity of personal choice.
