Nov. 25, 1957—Nov. 26, 2021

QUEENSBURY — William Anthony Daniger, 64, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, after a brief illness at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Nov. 25, 1957, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (LaClair) Daniger.

He worked for Bennington College, Killington Ski Area as well as the Dartmouth Skiway in the snowmaking department before becoming the Co-Generation Plant Manager at Finch Pruyn until his retirement.

His lifelong passions were skiing and sailing. William enjoyed spending time with his father bird hunting in the fall.

William was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls and attended parochial school there.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his grandparents, Donato and Concetta D’Andreagiovani, William and Gertrude LaClair; his brother, Anthony Daniger, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory include his beloved cousin, Rosemary Daniger, who provided aide and comfort in his final days; his godparents, William and Shirley LaClair; his twin brother, Dan Daniger and his wife, Shelly; his niece and nephew: Sydney and Brighton; and many cousins and friends.

At William’s request there will be no calling hours.

Rite of Committal will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.

Memorial donation in William’s memory can be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast NY, Inc., 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.