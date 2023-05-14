Nov. 12, 1944—April 23, 2023

LAS CRUCES, NM — William A Charpentier, known as Bill Bob to friends and his grandchildren as Bubba, passed away April 23, 2023 in Las Cruces, NM.

Born in Whitehall, NY to Erwin and Margaret, he would admit to being proud of his family, proud of his 38 years at GE, and proud of a work ethic he passed on to his children.

In leisure time, he could be found sharing a beer or two with buddies at a favorite pub. Cheering much too loudly at his son’s football games or daughter’s swim meets, singing to the ‘50s in his off-key voice, playing memorable Santa Claus for all the family children and anyone who dropped by on Christmas Eve, or passionately supporting the NY Giants, but threatening to burn every item of team regalia he owned when disappointed.

It was thought, only dynamite would get him out of NY, but in 2009 he agreed to move West for a drier climate. He never again wore long pants, whipped up inferno salsa, roasted stuffed jalapenos, raised turtles and considered adopting a donkey.

Once he conquered the cellphone, he relished cyber-sparring with his brothers over weather, sports and politics.

Asked how he met his wife, “I was dancing on a table in a Montana night club and she couldn’t ignore me.” They loved and challenged each other for 57 years.

He deeply regretted his sisters: Cheryl and Donna and son-in-law, Tom having to leave the family far too early.

He will be missed by his wife Jeanne; son, Daryl and wife Leah; daughter Rene; grandsons: Kye and Kellan; step-grandchildren: Trey, Stratton, Colin and Leanna; brothers: Dana (Cynthia) and Jeff (Rose); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family in NM and MT and many friends. His life will be celebrated in NY at a later date.