Dec. 7, 1963—Nov. 3, 2022

PARUMPH, NV — William Alan Southwick of Parumph, NV passed away after a two-year battle with cancer with his wife Beth and son Brenton by his side.

Alan, as his family called him, was born in Glens Falls Hospital, December 7, 1963 to his mother Patricia A. (Wynkoop) and William Southwick of Warrensburg, NY.

Alan worked as a paramedic for several local EMS squads for many years along with his son Brenton, and other EMS and paramedic friends. Alan’s greatest memories while a paramedic were his trip to Guatemala with George Secard to deliver an ambulance to the people there. Alan also spent time on 9/11 in NYC with the ambulance squad. Unfortunately, his cancer was caused by that tragedy.

It was there that he met Beth Blasdell, whom he married, and they spent six years of bliss. It was always a dream for Alan to travel cross-country. In 2021 that dream came to reality, when he and his wife bought a motor home and traveled cross-country, settling in Parumph, NV to be near his sister Cindy who lived in Las Vegas, NV. Unfortunately, Cynthia Colianni passed way in February 2022.

William Alan was predeceased by his father, William Southwick, his grandparents Ralph and Pansy Smith, and Earl and Myrtle Southwick, all of Warrensburg, his sister, Cynthia Colianni of Las Vegas, NV, brother-in-law, Philip Rozell of Vero Beach, FL.

Survived by his wife Beth of Parumph, NV; son, Brenton Southwick of NV; mother, Patricia A. Wynkoop (Joseph) of Queensbury; sister, Carol Rozell of Vero Beach, FL; stepson, Jerimy, son of Beth; brother-in-law, Trevlin Colianni of MT; two nephews: Jason Lamphier or Warrensburg and David Lamphier of Bellingham; one aunt, June Helgesen of Vero Beach, FL; and many friends.

Arrangements to be made at a later date.